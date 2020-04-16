Pacific Western Bank Hires Taira Hall as EVP, Products & Partnerships

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank is pleased to announce that Taira Hall has joined the Bank as the Executive Vice President, Products & Partnerships. Taira will lead the organization's enterprise-wide product development efforts, focusing on enhancing payments, treasury management and other solutions and expanding delivery across the business lines. In addition, she will cultivate new and innovative partnerships with leading fintechs and organizations across the US to support their market entry and business growth needs. Her role is critically important as Pacific Western Bank works to further expand its reputation as the bank of choice for small, mid-sized and established businesses, developers and entrepreneurs across the country.





"In today's banking environment we realize the value of innovative engagement and the importance of diverse product offerings in meeting the evolving needs of our clients. Taira's wealth of experience and proven track record of success in developing and deploying new products, while enhancing the deliverability of current offerings is critical to that vision," said Mark Yung, EVP, Chief Operating Officer. "Moreover, I am confident that Taira can help us establish and grow market-leading partnerships to deliver products and solutions that meet our customer's growing needs."

Taira brings over 19 years of banking and strategic consulting experience to her new role at Pacific Western Bank. Prior to joining, she served as the Head of Partnerships & New Initiatives for Visa Business Solutions. During her five year tenure at Visa, she also served as Head of the North American Market and led Innovation and Emerging Products within the Visa Commercial Solutions Group. Prior to that, she spent eight years with Citigroup and held leadership roles within their Treasury and Trade Solutions Group. Early in her career she was affiliated with Deloitte Consulting. Taira was recently named one of PaymentSource's "Most Influential Women in Payments", honoring her accomplishments in the innovation and payments space as both a leader and a mentor of women across the industry. She has served on the Board of several organizations, including One Acre Fund, an African agriculture non-profit, as well as the Public Health Exchange in LA. Taira holds her Bachelor's degree in Economics from Stanford University and her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Pacific Western Bank

Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $26 billion in assets. The Bank has 74 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. Our Community Banking group provides lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. We offer additional products and services through our National Lending and Venture Banking groups. National Lending provides asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. Venture Banking offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial or venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com .



