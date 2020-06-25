Pacific Western Bank promotes Sean Lynden to President, Venture Banking Group as Frank Tower departs

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank announced today they are promoting Sean Lynden to President of their Venture Banking Group. With this promotion, Pacific Western amicably marks the departure of current longstanding President of our Venture Banking Group, Frank Tower. Frank is moving on from the Bank to become a Partner at Savano Capital Partners, a direct secondaries focused growth equity fund.

Sean has been affiliated with the bank since 2015, and previously served as EVP, of Technology Venture Banking where he managed originations nationwide. During his tenure he also held roles in both credit and portfolio management.

"Sean's extensive background in all aspects of venture banking make him well suited to take on this new role," said Mark Yung, EVP, and Chief Operating Officer. "He has earned the respect of his colleagues by being a leader who collaborates and listens to the needs of clients, while having a keen understanding the broader capital landscape and how it can impact success," Yung concluded.

Mr. Lynden has over 28 years of experience in venture lending. Prior to joining Pacific Western Bank, he was a Founding Partner at venture debt fund Gold Hill Capital. He began his career at Silicon Valley Bank where he held various positions in their technology group, credit administration and in finance. He holds his Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Stanford University.



Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $26 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with executive offices in Denver, Colorado. The Bank has 74 full-service branches primarily located in California, with one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com .

