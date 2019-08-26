Our Take On Pacifico Minerals Limited's (ASX:PMY) CEO Salary

In 2013 Simon Noon was appointed CEO of Pacifico Minerals Limited (ASX:PMY). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Pacifico Minerals

How Does Simon Noon's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Pacifico Minerals Limited has a market capitalization of AU$19m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$217k. (This number is for the twelve months until June 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$177k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$295m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be AU$357k.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Pacifico Minerals has changed from year to year.

ASX:PMY CEO Compensation, August 26th 2019 More

Is Pacifico Minerals Limited Growing?

Pacifico Minerals Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 24% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -50% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Pacifico Minerals Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 33% over three years, many shareholders in Pacifico Minerals Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Pacifico Minerals Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. Few would deny that the total shareholder return over the last three years could have been a lot better. So while we don't think, Simon Noon is paid too much, shareholders may hope that business performance translates to investment returns before pay rises are given out.

When I see fairly low remuneration, combined with earnings per share growth, but without big share price gains, it makes me want to research the potential for future gains. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Pacifico Minerals.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.