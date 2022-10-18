Pack of 10 unleashed dogs attack toddler, youths in Staten Island

A toddler, a teen and a young woman were bitten by a terrifying pack of unleashed dogs in Staten Island on Tuesday, according to police.

Girls ages 2 and 13 and a 19-year-old woman were near the intersection of Prospect Ave. and York Ave. in New Brighton when about 10 unleashed dogs charged at them around 12:50 p.m., cops said.

The toddler was bit in the arm and torso while the two older victims suffered bites to their legs.

All three were taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

Police seized the canines, which they described as either pit bulls or pit bull mixes.

Two people were taken into custody. They were not immediately charged.