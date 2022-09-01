Pack of 7 coyotes kill dog, man walking with pets injured in separate attacks in Cohasset

Police say a man and multiple dogs were mauled in separate coyote attacks on a popular walking trail in Cohasset over the weekend.

One of the dog’s did not survive.

Cohasset Police say they responded to two separate calls for coyote attacks in the early morning hours of August 27.

The first incident happened at a residence on Highland Avenue. Authorities say two dogs were off-leash at a home there when a pack of 7 coyotes attacked. One of the dog’s had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

The second attack happened in the Whitney Thayer Woods by the Brass Kettle Brook on the Blue trail around 8:30 a.m., according to law enforcement officials. Police say a man was walking with his 2 dogs, also off-leash, when a coyote ambushed the group. The man and dogs all suffered minor injuries.

It’s not clear if the same coyotes were involved in both incidents.

Wildlife officials are reminding the public that this is the time of year where young coyotes are learning how to hunt and trying to pack on weight before the winter.

The public should remain vigilant and not leave small dogs and other pets alone outside, as they could be seen as potential prey for hungry coyotes.

Cohasset Police are also reminding residents that it’s not a good idea to leave your pets unleashed when your out walking.

