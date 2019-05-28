How to Pack like an Automotive Journalist

Many of our readers may not know this, but we automotive journalists cover more miles in the air each year than we do on the road, flying from place to place to drive new cars and file reports for your reading pleasure. So, as much as we know about cars, trucks, and SUVs, we also know a lot about carry-on luggage, backpacks, photo bags, suitcases, and duffels. Our staff carries a wide variety of bags while traveling, but we've rounded up a list of what we like the best. By no means is this an all-encompassing list of the best luggage for 2019, but if you want to pack like an automotive journalist, this list is more than enough to get you started.