Pack Your Bags: Non-Binary Biden Official Fired after Allegedly Stealing Luggage from Two Airports

The Department of Energy has reportedly fired a “non-binary” nuclear-waste official who has been twice charged with stealing luggage from airports in recent months.

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” a spokesperson for the DOE told the Daily Beast on Monday. National Review has requested comment from the agency.

Brinton’s appointment as deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy was widely touted as a historic accomplishment for the LGBT community. He was placed on leave in November after being charged with stealing luggage from a Minneapolis airport. In that incident, which occurred in September, Brinton allegedly grabbed a woman’s Vera Bradley suitcase, worth $2,325 with its contents, from baggage claim.

On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for the gender-fluid individual on charges that he nabbed property estimated to be worth between $1,200 and $5,000 from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nev., raising questions about his claim that the first instance of alleged theft was the result of a mix up. Police said Brinton was caught on surveillance footage running off with a suitcase filled with over $3,500 worth of jewelry, clothing, and makeup.

As of Monday, Brinton’s biography on the DOE’s leadership page appeared to have been removed from the agency’s website. The role he previously filled was listed as “vacant,” Townhall first reported.

Last week, a group of House Republicans demanded Brinton’s ouster from the DOE and claimed he was putting the position and policy work at risk in a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

“Brinton’s actions, along with your Department’s lack of transparency when dealing with this matter, reflect poorly on the Department of Energy, and they raise concern as to the Biden Administration’s priorities when appointing high-ranking officials. It is imperative that we do not allow a person charged with a felony to influence America’s policies​,” the letter read.

Brinton is the former Head of Advocacy and Government Affairs at the Trevor Project, an advocacy organization that hosts an online chat room that facilitates communication between LGBT minors and adults and is rife with sexually illicit content.

