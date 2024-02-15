Pack your bags, travel in 2024 predicted to be 'record breaking'
As the saying goes, there's no place like home.
As the saying goes, there's no place like home.
The financing comes five years after Arnergy, a provider of solar power systems to homes and businesses, secured a $9 million Series A round in 2019. Founded in 2013 by Femi Adeyemo and Kunle Odebunmi, Arnergy was launched as a provider of sustainable energy services intended to deliver clean and reliable energy for businesses or homes. The company’s energy systems are tailored to tackle intermittent and grid unreliability issues, enabling residential customers and businesses across hospitality, education, finance, agriculture, and healthcare to access and install affordable and reliable distributed energy systems.
Retail sales declined more than expected in January.
The stories you need to start your day: Chiefs pay tribute to Kansas City victims, Trump’s big hearings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
NVIDIA has overtaken Alphabet and Amazon's earnings in recent days and now stands as the third most valuable country in the United States.
In today's edition: Tragedy in Kansas City, Q&A with our new baseball reporters, England's medieval football match, and more.
The biggest news stories this morning: Can geoengineering stop the ice caps from melting? An earnings typo sent Lyft's stock price into the stratosphere, X may have let terrorist groups pay for verification.
Intuitive Machines' Odysseus has started making its way to the moon and could make history as the first privately built lander to touch down on the lunar surface.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
We recently spent a week in the Genesis Electrified GV70, and there are a few things about this luxury electric crossover that stood out to us while living with it.
Elon Musk has started moving his businesses away from Delaware, following a judge's decision in the state to invalidate his $56 billion Tesla pay package.
In 2017, "new retail" began appearing in Alibaba's earnings reports. Coined by the Chinese e-commerce behemoth, the term refers to the seamless integration of online and offline retail. Six years later, Alibaba is having a moment of reckoning with this strategy as it looks to offload some of its offline retail assets.
Cyan Racing developed a slightly softer and more touring-oriented version of its Volvo P1800-based resto-modded coupe.
New York City is suing Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok for "fueling nationwide youth mental health crisis."
A Hendrick Motorsports driver had won the pole for the last three Daytona 500s.
Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.
The Pistons-Suns pregame got heated.
Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.
Varda Space Industries has received long-awaited approval from regulators to return its first spacecraft to Earth — and with it, a batch of pharmaceutical crystals manufactured on orbit. Varda’s Winnebago capsule has been stuck in limbo for months. The company launched the spacecraft on a SpaceX Transporter mission eight months ago, with the plan to return it back to Earth last July.
Devotees say it's just as good as the coveted Dyson Supersonic — but it's a fraction of the price.
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"