Pack of dogs attack toddler, 2 others after escaping home in NY neighborhood, cops say

Several dogs escaped from a Staten Island home and attacked three people, including a toddler, according to the New York Police Department.

Officers responded to a call regarding “multiple unleashed dogs” at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and arrived to find a 19-year-old woman, 13-year-old girl and 2-year-old girl with bite wounds, police said in a news release.

Police said they saw the pack of dogs — up to six of them — surrounding residents of the neighborhood, trying to bite and maul anyone within reach, Staten Island Live reported.

The dogs were loose for 10 minutes before a resident at the home brought them back inside, the outlet reported. They had been left unattended and likely climbed out of an open window.

The toddler was bitten on her arm and torso, while the woman and teen suffered wounds to their legs, the release said. All three were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said they arrested two people, a 48-year-old Staten Island man and 29-year-old Brooklyn woman.

They’re facing 10 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, four counts of reckless endangerment and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said they found 15 dogs inside of the home, most of them puppies, WNBC reported.

