Pack of five dogs mauls man to death on New Mexico street, police say

A pack of five dogs mauled a man to death on a New Mexico street, police said.

Stanley Hartt, 64, was walking in Tucumcari around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he was attacked by a pack of mixed-breed dogs, New Mexico State Police said in a news release.

Hartt died from his injuries on scene, police said.

Russell Shafer, an undersheriff with Quay County Sheriff’s Office, told The Eastern New Mexico News that he has “never heard of a dog attack like this.”

One of the dogs was euthanized, while the other four have been “turned over to Quay County Animal Control,” according to police.

Police said they are investigating who owns the dogs. After the investigation, the incident will be “forwarded to the 10th Judicial District Attorney” to determine if charges will be filed.

Hartt, an “aspiring writer/inventor,” wrote a guest column in November for the Quay County Sun, noting he moved to the area from Albuquerque in 2021. He wrote about his fondness of the city’s quaintness with hope for the future.

“But I don’t mind what anybody says or thinks — I think our best days are coming, and sooner than most who live here might imagine,” Hartt wrote.

Tucumcari is about 175 miles east of Albuquerque.

