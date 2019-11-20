'Pack mules': Land Rover Defender's return at Los Angeles Auto Show thrills off-road enthusiasts

LOS ANGELES — The Land Rover Defender isn't just another off-road vehicle. To its admirers, it holds a special place in the four-wheel-drive pantheon for its history and capability.

"They are used as pack mules," says Chad Manz of the Arizona Land Rover Owners . "It's nice to be able to take these things off-road and go and explore."

Gone from the U.S. market since 1997, they are coming back: A 2020 Defender was unveiled Tuesday night as part of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The new Defender draws a direct line to Land Rover's beginning in 1948 — distinctly British vehicles famous for their ability to navigate African jungles and splash through Asian swamps, exactly the kind of heritage sure to draw a reaction from off-roaders. How to describe their reaction?

"'Beloved' is an accurate word," says Karl Brauer, executive publisher of AutoTrader and Kelley Blue Book. "It got a reputation for going anywhere and everywhere, unstoppable for going off-road."

Like other automotive icons — from the Volkswagen Beetle to the Chevrolet Corvette — Defender will be instantly recognizable.

Land Rover shows off its new version of Defender at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Tuesday night.

It's boxy, rides high and has an upright stance like a scout standing at attention eager to head out on the next mission. The 2020 model includes many of the quirky features that its fans say have made Defender so emotionally appealing over the years.

The high ground clearance speaks to its ability to climb over fallen tree trunks, crawl through rivers and negotiate rutted trails. Land Rover notes the roofline windows, another design cue from previous versions, afford a peek at the sky. A fold-down middle front seat gives it the ability to bring one more adventurer aboard. The twin-rail dashboard hearkens back to the metal dashes of the original. Rubber flooring makes the vehicle easier to hose out after an expedition.

Defender has been updated with modern digital features. Land Rover spokesman Stuart Schorr points to the ability for drivers to customize the terrain settings — sand, mud, snow and alike — to include preferences for the amount of traction, the sensitivity of the throttle and the amount of lift. There's a "wade sensing" function that appears on the infotainment screen to inform drivers of the depth of the water they are treading. (Not to worry: it can handle depths up to almost three feet.)

"It’s basically got all those things every automaker would love to have in their lineup," Brauer says, and that starts with "an easily recognized look and feel."

The interior of the new Land Rover Defender.

The new one, expected next spring at a starting price of $49,990, will join a growing segment of off-roaders, some of which already hold their own emotional appeal. They include Jeep Wrangler, the Mercedes-Benz G-wagon and soon, Ford's new incarnation of the Bronco.

Why the nostalgia?

The old Defenders had body panels that could be easily unbolted on the spot and replaced in case, for instance, they were pierced by a charging rhino or if African lions hopped on the hood and dented it. They were built to handle the rattles and shakes of dirt-road driving.