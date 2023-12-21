‘Pack your patience.’ Here’s what Central Kentuckians can expect during holiday travel

Yep, ‘tis the season for holiday travelers.

For many Americans and Kentuckians, the end of December means packed airports and busy highways.

Nationwide, 115.2 million people are forecast to travel more than 50 miles from home between Saturday and New Year’s Day, roadside assistance provider AAA projected earlier this month.

According to AAA’s economic data, about 6.5% of travelers or more than 7.5 million people will fly — that’s higher than the pre-pandemic 7.33 million Americans who flew during the holidays in 2019.

What to expect at Blue Grass Airport

Travelers arriving to or leaving from Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport are advised to “pack your patience” this season, said Lauren Simmerman, the airport’s community relations manager.

While she didn’t have specific numbers for passenger volume this weekend, Simmerman said the airport has been tracking back toward pre-pandemic levels for much of 2023 and this holiday season should be no different.

According to an update Tuesday from the TSA, the busiest travel days at American airports are projected to be Thursday (Dec. 21) and then Dec. 29 and Jan. 1. On each of those days, the agency expects to screen more than 2.5 million passengers — a 6% increase from last year.

At the Lexington airport, the TSA security line is typically busiest in the mornings, Simmerman said. The airport always suggests passengers arrive at least 90 minutes prior to their flight.

Simmerman recommended using your airline’s mobile app to check in to your flight since it generally can be done before arriving at the airport. The app also would show if a flight is delayed so passengers might avoid “spending any unnecessary time at the airport.”

A helpful holiday tip: Wrap your presents at your final destination.

“There’s the potential that TSA could unwrap those gifts as you’re going through checkpoints,” Simmerman said. “So just wrapping those when you get to your final destination is always a good idea.”

The tsa.gov website also has a helpful “What Can I Bring?” section that allows passengers to look up the regulations on items they’re unsure about bringing through a checkpoint.

The Blue Grass Regional Airport in Lexington, Ky, Thursday, August 3, 2023.

What if I’m driving?

Close to 90% of American travelers will likely drive during the holiday, AAA projected. In Central Kentucky that will certainly mean more traffic, said Natasha Lacy, public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 7 — which covers 12 Kentucky counties, including Fayette.

“The holiday season always brings extra traffic as motorists are not only shopping, but they’re traveling to meet friends and loved ones,” Lacy said. “And there are several tips that you need to take into consideration if you’re going to be traveling for a distance.”

Across the region, traffic won’t be restricted to such major arteries as interstates. Lacy said any place where there’s frequent travel for shopping or dining likely will be busy during the holidays.

Kentucky gas prices

Compared to a year ago, gas prices in the Commonwealth were down as of Wednesday.

According to AAA, which also tracks gas prices, the statewide average for regular unleaded gas was $2.83 per gallon on the same day in 2022. On Wednesday, the state’s average was $2.73.

That average also is a quarter cheaper than a month ago and far below the state’s high-water mark of $4.80 per gallon recorded in June 2022.

Like the weather, price can also change quickly and vary by location. On Wednesday, Fayette County’s per-gallon average was $2.71 while the average price in Perry County was over $3.

More accidents around the holidays?

Road construction is generally suspended on the day of a holiday, Lacy said, but the day after or before may not be included. Lacy recommended downloading the free Waze mobile app that tracks accidents and construction zones.

The state transportation cabinet also has a map of active slowdowns and crashes at goky.ky.gov.

The busy season doesn’t necessarily mean there’s going to be more accidents.

“There’s not really a certain time frame that you can say is more accident-prone as far as seasons unless there’s inclement weather,” Lacy said.

Snow isn’t forecast for the next few days, but the weather can always change. Lacy recommended checking the forecast often both for the times of day you plan to be traveling and also for your destination and points in between.

Anytime you’re driving, Lacy stressed wearing a seat belt and driving calmly without distraction.

“That means not talking on the phone, of course not texting while you’re driving and paying attention to the roadway and trying to be courteous while you’re driving,” Lacy said. “And that means not tailgating or being angry if someone cuts you off.”

Lacy also recommended packing a car kit with the following items:

Gloves

Blankets

Batteries

Ice scraper

Jumper cables