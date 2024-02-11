‘Pack a punch’: Winter storm watch issued in Mass. for significant snow on Tuesday

A winter storm watch was been issued for a system expected to dump several inches of plowable snow across Massachusetts early next week.

The winter storm watch was issued by the National Weather Service for Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Hampden; Western Norfolk, Western Franklin; Western Hampshire, Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Western Plymouth, Southern Bristol and Southern Plymouth counties.

“This is going to be the type of snow where yes we are going to need the plows, the shovels, the snow blowers out there as we could see more than 8 inches up to a foot,” Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her Sunday morning forecast.

Here we go! A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Monday night - Tuesday night with our next storm. This storm is packing significant snow, wind and coastal flooding. pic.twitter.com/AlVSF23vs0 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 11, 2024

According to Graf, power outages are also something that we are going to be watching because of the wind and significant snow.

A high wind watch is also in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

“This storm will take a toll on the coast as well. We are looking at beach erosion, plus coastal flooding. Moderate flooding is expected due to astronomical high tides on Tuesday afternoon.”

The worst of the storm will be here Tuesday morning but lingering effects will still be here Tuesday afternoon.

The storm will start off as rain and will switch over the snow pretty quickly.

“We’re going to see some impressive snow-fall rates anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow per hour,” Graf said.

Higher snowfall totals are because the storm will last most of the day on Tuesday.

“8 to 12 inches of snow across a good portion of Massachusetts,” Graf added. “Not as much across southeastern Massachusetts where we will have more of a mix.”

SUNDAY AM SNOW MAP: Our next storm is on the way Monday night into Tuesday evening bringing significant snow across MA. The worst of conditions will be here for the Tuesday morning commute. Stay with us for the latest updates! pic.twitter.com/Ip4ecYm7A6 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 11, 2024

The snow will be out by Tuesday evening, Graf said.

