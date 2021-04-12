Pack your thermals: English drinkers brave snow to lift a pint in pub gardens

Eat This, Not That!

Getting your COVID-19 vaccine doesn't mean you can behave as if everything in your world is normal. There are still many thousands of Americans who are still not vaccinated and could get sick—possibly from someone else who has been vaccinated. With that in mind: "What is your message tonight to both the vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans as to what they should and should not be doing right now," asked host Mehdi Hasan on MSNBC to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President. Read on for his top 5 answers, and what he thinks you should NOT do after vaccination—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Dr. Fauci Says Don't Eat and Drink Indoors at Restaurants or Bars Hasan asked: "Eating and drinking indoors in restaurants and bars. Is that okay now?" "No, it's still not okay," answered Fauci, "for the simple reason that the level of infection, the dynamics of infection in the community are still really disturbingly high. Like yesterday there were close to 80,000 new infections and we've been hanging around 60, 70 seventy-five thousand. So if you're not vaccinated, please get vaccinated as soon as vaccine becomes available to you. And if you are vaccinated, please remember that you still have to be careful and not get involved in crowded situations, particularly indoors, where people are not wearing masks. And for the time being until we show definitively that a person who's vaccinated does not get the subclinical infection and can spread to others, you should also continue to wear a mask for the time being." Keep reading to see Fauci's other essential vaccine thoughts. 2 Dr. Fauci Said We Know the Pfizer Vaccine if Effective for Six Months—But it May Be More One study showed the Pfizer vaccine lasted for at least six months. "We need to be careful about that six month number," said Dr. Fauci. "The study only went out as far as six months. So we know for sure it's effective for six months, but it's highly likely that it will be effective for a considerably longer period of time. The way to get the answer is to just follow people closely enough to determine when that level of efficacy or protection diminishes." So will we all need booster shots? Or yearly shots, as we do with the flu? "If it turns out that it is a year or a year and a half, we very well may need to get booster shots to keep up the level of protection." 3 Dr. Fauci Says Please, Keep the Mask On When asked if we still needed masks, Dr. Fauci said, "I would just get back to what the President said, even before he was inaugurated, that we need a universal wearing of masks. He said for at least a hundred days, it may well go beyond a hundred days. Everyone should be wearing a mask. They should avoid congregate settings. They should keep their distance and they should wash the hands as often as possible. We are not out of this yet. We had 80,000 new infections the other day. Now's not the time to declare victory prematurely. We have not won this yet. We will win it, but we haven't won it yet." 4 Dr. Fauci Said When Cases Go Down, Then We'll Know We're Closer to Herd Immunity Fauci was asked when we might reach herd immunity, or if one day, it'll just be announced we've reached herd immunity. "Well, it's not going to be that simple," said Dr. Fauci. "I really believe that herd immunity with regard to COVID-19 is a little bit of a concept because we don't know what that level of percent of people who were vaccinated plus people who were infected, recovered and are now immune to reinfection. We don't know what that number is. We know what it is, for example, for a disease like measles, but we don't know yet what it is for SARS-CoV-2. So the best way to look at it is just get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can as quickly. And we can. And what you will see definitely is a diminution of the number of cases per day, to the point where you get down to a very low level. When you get there, then you could say you're in a much more protected zone."RELATED: This COVID Vaccine Has the Most Side Effects, Study Says 5 How to Get Through the Final Stages of This Pandemic Safely So follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.