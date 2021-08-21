Package containing suspected cocaine intercepted by authorities; one in custody

Aug. 21—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man is in custody after local authorities intercepted a package containing 650 grams of suspected cocaine on Aug. 11 and instituted a controlled delivery to the 200 block of Southmont Boulevard, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer's office.

During that operation, Clinton D. Dudley, 34, was subsequently taken into custody.

Dudley is charged with six felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, six third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility and six misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

"This is another example of the cooperation between federal, state and local authorities," Neugebauer said in a release. "Acting quickly, a package containing a large amount of drugs was discovered and tracked in a manner which ensured that its contents never made it to the streets of our community. ... The officers and agencies involved are to be lauded for a job well done, and I thank them for protecting each and every one of us."

Dudley was arraigned and remains in custody after failing to post bond and will have a preliminary hearing Wenesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.

Neugebauer's office will prosecute.

Court documents show Dudley has four active drug cases with offense dates ranging from January, May and June of 2020 and August of this year.

Members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, county detectives, the sheriff's office, Johnstown and Upper Yoder police, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service contributed to this bust.