From 'package delivery' texts to phishing, how to spot common scams this holiday season

The most wonderful time of the year doesn't come without a few grinches. Educators and law enforcement are reminding residents of how to watch for scams this holiday season.

Cel, a resident at Harwood Place Retirement Community in Wauwatosa who asked to be quoted by her nickname to protect her identity, almost lost much of her savings when she got caught up in an online scam. A caller impersonating someone with an "anti-fraud department" told Cel her phone had been compromised and instructed her to transfer her savings to them from her bank account.

“Later, you look at it and you think, 'Wow, how did I fall for that?'" she told the Journal Sentinel. "But I’m telling you, when you’re scared to death, you don’t think straight.”

Josh Arter, the social media director at the Milwaukee advertising agency Stir, said Cel isn't alone in being the subject of a scam.

“This is happening to everyone, not just seniors," Arter told residents of the Wauwatosa retirement community during his presentation in early December on how to avoid common scams.

Wisconsinites have lost $50 million to scammers between Jan. 1 and Sept. 21 this year, the majority of which came from imposter scams, according to fraud reports tracked by the Federal Trade Commission.

Here are some of the top scams you might come across this holiday season.

Fake websites

If an online shop advertises significant discounts, contains poor spelling and grammar, or is missing basic company information like an address or phone number, that's a red flag.

Arter recommends people buy holiday gifts from websites they know or have done research on. You can do a quick Google search for the company's name followed by the word "scam" to check suspicious sites.

Phishing scams

You receive a message from someone posing as a company like Amazon or Apple offering you a prize or “giveaway.” Arter warns not to click that link. That's a clear sign of a scam.

Scammers may also pose as your bank, saying they've noticed suspicious activity on your account or send you a fake invoice asking to contact them. Clicking those links may install harmful malware on your computer or phone, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Don't fall for the 'package delivery' text scam

You receive a text message about your package being delivered and a link. The message asks you to enter personal information like your Social Security number to “find” your delivery.

Arter says this is a typical way scammers are targeting people for their information. Instead, check in directly with the company that you purchased your package from for an official receipt or update on when your package will arrive. Amazon shoppers can see the company website's directions on how to track their package.

'Scammers will take advantage of your generosity'

Scammers may pose as family members over a call, text or email and ask for money.

“Scammers will take advantage of your generosity and set up fake charities or GoFundMe campaigns or other charitable activities to get you to donate your money to a cause that unfortunately isn't actually real,” Arter said.

I think I'm being scammed. Now what?

Wauwatosa Police Sgt. Abby Pavlik said the department receives many reports of scam attempts. She said if you're ever in doubt of a caller, just hang up.

"Scammers will try to keep you on the line," she said. "Hang up and verify on your own, through an independent source, if the request is official (or) real."

If you think you may have been scammed, you can report your situation to the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430. You can also report scams to the authorities in the Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov.

Chances are, Pavlik said, if it sounds like scam or seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Here's what to do if you think you're being scammed or have been scammed online:

If you get an email that you think is a scam, mark it as spam or junk mail and delete it.

If you get a text that you think is a scam, block the number you got the text from.

On social media, you can block and report the user who you think is scamming you.

Arter adds that you should be careful how you pay for goods:

Never wire money directly to a seller.

Avoid apps like Cash App or Zelle unless you know and confirm the person whose account you are sending money to.

If you’re writing a check, use a gel pen to protect against check washing schemes.

If you're asked to pay with gift cards, that is a red flag. Companies and businesses wouldn't ask for you to pay for goods and services in gift cards.

Don't share your personal information, like your social security information.

