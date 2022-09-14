Package explodes at Boston's Northeastern University, note attached criticized Facebook founder

northeastern university photo Bloomberg / Contributor/Getty Images

Law enforcement agencies in Boston are collaborating to investigate a package sent to Northeastern University that exploded and injured a staff member Tuesday, CNN reports.

The package was sent to one of Northeastern's academic buildings. The 45-year-old man who opened the box was hospitalized for minor injuries to his hands after the package exploded. Officials have not revealed how the package was sent to the university, as the investigation is still ongoing.

The package had a note attached that criticized Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and condemned the relationship between academic institutions and virtual reality developers, per CNN.

Campus police sent emergency messages warning students to steer clear of the area Tuesday night, and the university canceled classes in a few campus buildings. According to The Washington Post, other schools in the area, such as Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also warned their students.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told the press that campus safety is a top priority for officials at a news conference Tuesday night. Wu said, "I take very seriously that this city is home to … our littlest learners up to our college students and university staff," the Post reports.

An FBI spokesperson told CNN the FBI Boston Division was coordinating with the Boston police department to investigate. Assistant special agent Jason Cromartie said the FBI would provide resources from the Joint Terrorism Task Force, evidence response team, and bomb technicians to help facilitate the investigation.

Campus police say that officials will reopen Northeastern's campus on Wednesday.

You may also like

Trump intended to stay in White House despite 2020 loss, new book alleges

Putin allies are starting to complain publicly that his Ukraine war isn't going well

5 scorching cartoons about worsening climate change