Package explodes at Northeastern University, 1 injured

Jared Gans
·1 min read

One staff member at Northeastern University was injured after a package exploded on the campus on Tuesday, the Boston Police Department said.

The department said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a package that had exploded a little past 7 p.m. on Tuesday and found a 45-year-old man with “minor injuries” to his hand. The department’s bomb squad also located a second package and was able to “render the package safe” without incident.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

FBI Boston tweeted that its Joint Terrorism Task Force, including its special agent bomb technicians and evidence response team, are assisting the Boston police in conducting an investigation.

Northeastern University did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

Mayor Michelle Wu (D) thanked first-responders at a press conference on Tuesday, saying that police and firefighters were at the scene of the explosion “within minutes.”

“We want to make sure to emphasize that this is of the utmost priority, the safety and wellbeing of all of our young people here,” Wu said.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at the briefing that police will work with campus security to ensure all students are safe in addition to city residents.

Northeastern Police Chief Michael Davis said the campus is secure, and authorities will keep it secure.

“That’s our work and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” Davis said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Census: Inequality last year grew, but child poverty dropped

    Income inequality in the U.S. increased last year for the first time in more than a decade, but childhood poverty was cut almost in half due to expansion of the federal government's child tax credit and stimulus payments made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new survey results released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The income inequality index increased 1.2% from 2020 to 2021, the first time the measurement known as the Gini Index has increased since 2011, according to a report on Current Population Survey results. Declines in household income among the poorest U.S. residents appears to have driven the widening of the income inequality gap.

  • Walking a city from top to bottom offers a moveable feast

    We still had a few miles to go when the fatigue of being on the march all day started to settle in. An ice cream sandwich at sunset was a well-deserved reward after walking about 12 miles from the northern tip of Brooklyn, in Greenpoint, down to its southern shore on the Atlantic. While many people might lace up their hiking boots to spend a day in the woods, I’m a city girl and am more inclined to urban hiking.

  • Child poverty hit record low in U.S. in 2021, Census data show

    Child poverty hit record low in U.S. in 2021, Census data show

  • Newsom signs controversial social media bill into California law

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has signed into law a social media transparency measure that he says protects residents from hate and disinformation posts spread through social media platforms. A.B. 587 will require social media companies to publicly post their policies regarding hate speech, disinformation, harassment and extremism on their platforms and report data on…

  • Analysis-Despite U.S. inflation's bite, Democratic voters are energized for midterms

    The unexpected rise in inflation reported on Tuesday was an unwelcome blow for President Joe Biden's Democrats, but a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Democratic voters just as enthusiastic as their Republican counterparts, pointing to a potentially close contest in November's elections. Republicans remain favored to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives - with the Senate on a knife-edge - amid widespread dissatisfaction with Biden's presidency and months of sharp price increases that the poll showed remain the top concern for Republican and Democratic voters alike. The results of a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, however, show Democrats appear just as eager to vote as Republicans, running counter to expectations that a weak economy would depress enthusiasm in the president's party, said Daron Shaw, an expert on polling and elections at the University of Texas at Austin.

  • Nikolas Cruz’s defence rests case in bombshell move blasted ‘unprofessional’ by judge

    The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, in a bombshell move that has derailed proceedings and sparked a furious response from the judge. The defence previously said it planned to call around 80 witnesses as they seek to urge jurors to sentence Cruz to life in prison without parole instead of to death. Before jurors entered the courtroom on Wednesday morning, Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked the defence who it was calling as its next witness and which member of the team would be questioning them.

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Alex Jones' attorney suggests at defamation trial that Sandy Hook plaintiffs are just anti-gun activists

    Jones was nowhere to be seen Tuesday as he faced a second trial for spreading false claims that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

  • Pressurized case that detonated at Northeastern contained note criticizing Mark Zuckerberg

    Law enforcement officials are investigating after a pressurized case containing a rambling note directed at Facebook detonated at Northeastern University.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30. Earlier this month, she was indicted on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

  • Clinton-Lewinsky Prosecutor Ken Starr Dies During Surgery

    Alex Edelman/GettyKen Starr, the Reagan judicial appointee who famously led the prosecution against former President Bill Clinton and his administration during the 1990s Whitewater scandal, died Tuesday of complications from a surgery at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, according to his family. He was 76.Starr recently regained fame when he joined Donald Trump’s legal team for the former president’s first impeachment trial. “We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving

  • Rapper shot to death at LA restaurant targeted for jewelry after girlfriend tagged Instagram location: report

    Rapper PnB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant, might have been targeted for his jewelry after his girlfriend tagged their location on Instagram, a report says.

  • Louisiana substitute teacher accused of offering students money to bully and attack their classmate

    Aadrina Smith, a substitute teacher at a Louisiana school, is accused of offering students $5 each to bully and attack one of their classmates, police said.

  • Woman testifies against man accused in 2 overdose deaths and 1 rape, says she woke up drugged

    It was the weekend before Memorial Day last year when a Virginia Beach woman went barhopping with several friends. The group eventually ended up at Seaside Raw Bar at the Oceanfront, the woman testified in Norfolk Circuit Court Tuesday. The last thing she remembers from that night was sitting at a table, talking with her friends, she said. The next morning, she woke up feeling extremely sick, ...

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • Family of Colorado man shot by police wants accountability

    Police who shot a 22-year-old Colorado man after he called 911 for roadside assistance escalated the situation, needlessly leading to his death, the man's relatives said in a tearful news conference Tuesday in which they called for accountability. After Christian Glass' June 11 death in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's office issued a news release saying that Glass was shot after he became “argumentative and uncooperative” and tried to stab an officer when police broke a car window to grab him. “Christian was experiencing a crisis, and he called 911 for help,” said the parents' attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, “and yet these officers busted out Christian’s window, shot him six times with bean bag rounds, Tased him multiple times from two Tasers, and then shot him five times.”

  • Loyola University Student Created 'The Safety Pouch' To Fight Against Police Brutality During Traffic Stops

    A junior at Loyola University in New Orleans is off to a tremendous start of the school year as he nationally launches his latest invention, the Safety Pouch.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

    A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. “This is government overreach of the highest order, using the most unique and personal thing we have – our genetic code – without our knowledge to try and connect us to crime,” the woman's attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement.

  • A TikTok sleuth suggested he'd discovered possible evidence connected to a 2019 disappearance. Over 5 million people watched his video, but police say he was wrong.

    A TikToker received nearly six million views on a video suggesting he'd discovered evidence relating to the presumed murder of Jennifer Dulos.