Package explosion at Northeastern may have been a hoax, sources say

Pat Milton
Law enforcement officials are investigating whether the reported package explosion at Northeastern University on Tuesday was a hoax, sources told CBS News on Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the scene on Tuesday night after receiving a 911 call saying that a package sent to a campus building had exploded when it was opened, the sources said. But the sources added that investigators later identified inconsistencies in the apparent victim's story, including that the victim's hand wound was not consistent with an injury from an explosion, there was no bomb material found, and no packages had been delivered to that building by a third party.

The joint terrorism task force subsequently conducted a court authorized search of the apparent victim's residence, the sources said.

It's not clear what the motive for faking an explosion would be, the sources said. The alleged victim is a 45-year-old man who works for the university.

No public statements have been issued questioning the authenticity of the incident.

On Tuesday, Northeastern — a private university in Boston, Massachusetts — said a package delivered to a campus building "detonated when a staff member opened it," adding that the staffer suffered minor injuries.

Authorities found a hard plastic case with latches when they arrived on the scene, law enforcement sources said. They also found a note criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and virtual reality, according to a person familiar with the incident.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

