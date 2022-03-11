Package with medication stolen and other reports

Mar. 11—Police received a report at 3:39 p.m. Thursday of a package containing medication that was stolen at 233 S. Pearl St.

1 turns self in on warrants

Cetera Gene Salgado, 26, turned himself in on warrants at 4:45 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Juveniles cited at schools

Police cited two juveniles for possession of marijuana at 10:13 a.m. Thursday at 1601 W. Front St.

Police cited two juveniles for disorderly conduct after a reported fight at 12:23 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.