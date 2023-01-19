Package theft investigation in Beverly nets 2 arrests, seizure of 3 kilos of cocaine, police say

What started as a call for an alleged package theft in December turned into a drug bust that got over $100,000 worth of cocaine off the streets of one North Shore city.

Moises Antonio Morel Arias, 39, of Lynn and Michael Marte, 20, also of Lynn, were charged with trafficking over 200 grams of class B cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Officers responding to the area of Bresnahan Court on December 20, 2022 for a reported package theft were informed by a concerned citizen that Arias and Marte grabbed a parcel from an address on the street and drove off, according to Beverly Police. Officers Jason Lantych and Josh Spitaleri found their vehicle a short distance away and began questioning the duo.

This is where police say the investigation “began to take a different direction.”

Authorities say as more details came to light, the officers requested the assistance of multiple drug units, including Ipswich Police Officer Justin Ellerton and his drug sniffing K9 Stryka.

K9 Stryka alerted police of the presence of drugs in the package swiped by Arias and Marte. Inside the package was 3 kilos (6.6 lbs) of suspected cocaine with a street value of $105,000, according to officials.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of both men.

The Lynn Police Department Drug Unit assisted with the arrest of Arias and Marte.

