Package theft a problem during holiday season

Dec. 2—"Heads up: we had things stolen out of our mailbox this week, " warned Natasha Wamsley in a recent post to members of the Summers School Road Report community Facebook page. "The packages were delivered and someone ripped them open, took out the contents and put the packages back in the mailbox."

Wamsley was apparently not alone as several other page members replied with package theft stories of their own. With online purchases on the rise during the holidays, social media sites are filled with stories and videos of packages being swiped from mailboxes and front porches.

So how can you keep the local "porch pirates " from stealing the "booty " in your packages this holiday season and year round ?

"Doorbell cameras and security cameras are a great tool and valuable asset when combatting package theft, both as a deterrent and as a tool assisting in identifying suspects, " said Deputy Chief P.J. Scott of the Morgantown Police Department. "Instances of package thefts where there is video evidence and the suspect is identifiable are much likelier to be resolved than those without video."

Scott said ideally it's best to arrange for deliveries to occur when someone is home to receive them and to avoid the package being left on the porch.

"If a package must be left on your porch, try to avoid keeping the package on the porch for a long period of time, " he said. "And it helps to keep your porch uncluttered and well lit."

When that is not possible, Scott said to try and ship packages to your workplace or enlist the help of a neighbor to collect the package once it's delivered.

And if you are shipping a package to someone, be sure to ask them the best way for them to receive it, he said.

The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx also have alternative delivery options that can be taken advantage of, as well as text message and email alerts for when your package is delivered. Scott said using those services will help ensure package safety.

Even when safety measures have been taken, packages can still be stolen. So what do you do if it happens to you ?

Scott said the first step is to confirm with the retailer and the shipping company that the package was delivered. If the package was delivered and determined to have been stolen then file a police report with your local law enforcement agency.

It's rare that packages are recovered, but it does happen, Scott said. Package theft is also likely underreported, so it is hard to determine how many thefts occur each year.

If you capture someone stealing a package on a security or doorbell camera, Scott encourages you to alert police. "If someone has video of a theft they can send that video directly to law enforcement via an email or a link, " he said.

Criminal charges for package theft depend on what was in the package that was stolen. According to Scott, if the value of the package (s) is less than $1, 000, then it would be a misdemeanor petit larceny charge. If the value was over $1, 000, it would be a felony grand larceny charge.

The maximum penalty for petit larceny is up to one year in jail or up to a $2, 500 fine. For grand larceny, the maximum penalty is one to ten years in the penitentiary and up to a $2, 500 fine.

After her experience with stolen packages, Wamsley wanted to thank the postal service for going above and beyond. She also indicated that she felt more was lost than just material items.

"If you are in need of stealing you rob a person of two blessings — the first is the item they had purchased and the second is the opportunity to help, " she said. "If you or someone you know is in need, please don't steal, there are lots of us willing to help out during the holidays, just ask !"