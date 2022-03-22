Package thief arrested in Oxford

Mar. 21—OXFORD — A Kentucky woman was arrested last week, accused of stealing several packages from an Oxford apartment complex.

A person walked into the Oxford Police Department on March 14 and reported that multiple pages had been stolen from an apartment complex in the 1400 block of University Avenue.

The investigation led to the arrest of Prishionia Lyle, 24, of Princeton, Kentucky, who was charged with commercial burglary. During her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $5,000.

william.moore@djournal.com