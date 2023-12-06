Packages left strewn along snowy Mass. highway after FedEx truck rolls over

Dozens of packages were left strewn along the side of a snowy Massachusetts highway after a FedEx truck crashed and rolled over on Wednesday morning.

The box truck crashed on the eastbound side of Route 25 in Wareham as light snow fell in the area just before 11 a.m., leaving brown packages scattered in the median, according to MassDOT.

Video from the scene showed the truck resting on its side in the snow as emergency responders worked to gather up the packages and clear debris.

The crash closed the left travel lane near Exit 3, as well as the left lane on the westbound side of the highway, and MassDOT warned of delays in the area.

A heavy-duty tow truck was called to the scene to upright the vehicle and remove the wreckage.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Update: left lane of Rt-25 WB is also closed. Expect delays. https://t.co/GZ3yDYMqjt — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW