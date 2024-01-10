Packages reported stolen and other reports

Jan. 10—A person reported having two packages stolen recently at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday at 628 E. Sixth St.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday of a school bus stop arm violation near the intersection of Martin Road and Crescent Drive.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Lindsay Elioza Navarro, 31, on local and other warrants at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday at 206 Fenton Ave.

1 arrested for domestic

Police arrested Matthew Dylan Harmdierks, 33, for domestic assault by fear at 11 p.m. Tuesday at 2306 E. Main St.

Man trespassed from store

A man was reportedly trespassed from Dollar General at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday after police received a report of a man following females in and from their vehicles and who was also yelling at employees and customers.