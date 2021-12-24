Packages returned to victims of Belcamp porch pirate, Harford County sheriff says

Dec. 24—Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office have begun returning stolen packages filled with Christmas gifts to victims of an apparent porch thief.

In a video posted to the sheriff office's Facebook page on Wednesday, a statement reads: "Last week you helped us catch a grinch who was stealing packages off porches in Belcamp. We have started returning them to the victims ahead of Christmas, and today, Sheriff Gahler joined in."

The video shows Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler and another uniformed officer with boxes in hand, walking up to the front porch of a home with a family standing on the porch to receive the packages.

On Dec. 16, the Harford County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page two photos of a man suspected of carrying out package thefts on Harrier Way, Hampton Hill Court and Baylis Court in Belcamp.

With tips from the public, the Sheriff's Office was able to identify the suspect the same day. John Brock, 37, of Dundalk, was taken into and charged with multiple counts of theft, according to police. He was released on his own recognizance after an appearance with the District Court commissioner.

The video has been watched more than 8,000 times in the first 24 hours since it was posted on Wednesday.