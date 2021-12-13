Packers backup QB dressed for his first game in 4 years and Aaron Rodgers had him take the final snaps of the win

Aaron Rodgers. AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert got his first taste of NFL action after four seasons.

Benkert entered to take the final snaps of the game in victory formation.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Aaron Rodgers asked him to put Benkert in the game.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers took care of business on Sunday night, taking down the Chicago Bears 45-30.

After a somewhat slow start to the game, Rodgers and the Packers offense took over in the second half, outscoring the Bears 24-3 to secure the win.

While Rodgers was the star of the show for the Packers, he didn't finish the game. Instead, for the final snaps in victory formation, backup quarterback Kurt Benkert took the field, marking his first taste of NFL action.

Benkert, 26, is in his fourth NFL season but had yet to actually suit up for an NFL game. Until this week, he had been relegated to the practice squad for the entirety of his career. But with usual backup Jordan Love out due to COVID-19 protocols, Benkert went into Week 14 ready for NFL action.

Heading into the game, Benkert was obviously excited for the opportunity.

But while suiting up was already a big moment for Benkert, thanks to the Packers blowout victory, he was even able to enter the game. He took two snaps for two kneel-downs and watched the final seconds tick off the clock.

After the game, Benkert shared a photo of the chalk from the field still on his knee.

On Tuesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that it was Rodgers who asked for Benkert to get his moment under the NFL lights.

"Aaron came up to me right before that — just wanted to make sure, because it was a special occasion," LaFleur said. "He's been four years in the league, first time dressing. [Rodgers] was like, 'Hey, let's let Kurt take the victory snaps.' I said absolutely. It's a well-deserved honor. He works really hard and he's been a really great contribution to that quarterback room."

Benkert clearly appreciated the gesture.

Whatever Benkert's NFL future holds, he's now 1-0 on the field.

