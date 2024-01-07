Packers, Bears fans amped up for Week 18 rivalry game
The Packers are seeking a playoff berth, while the Bears are hoping to play spoiler. Fans of both teams were loud and proud prior to kickoff Sunday.
The Packers are seeking a playoff berth, while the Bears are hoping to play spoiler. Fans of both teams were loud and proud prior to kickoff Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game.
The Packers will look to clinch a playoff spot while the Cowboys seek an NFC East division title.
Thanks to the Bengals, who beat the Browns 31-14 on Sunday afternoon, the AFC North made NFL history.
Questions about head coach Bill Belichick's future weren't the only thing swirling.
If Derrick Henry is done with the Titans, he finished his time with them in style.
The Eagles' star receiver went back to the locker room after hurting his knee.
"That's what we want to channel. Probably nature's greatest fighting unit."
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Sam Kerr, Australia's biggest star, is doubtful for the 2024 Olympics after tearing her ACL in training.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Commanders game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buccs at Panthers game.
A massage gun for $30, fluffy towels at nearly 60% off, a mega-popular wireless charger for $16: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Reed will have to cover his critics' legal costs after trying to sue them for $1 billion.
The Warriors veteran is back.
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
The Golden State Warriors' trying season got a bit worse.
Southern Methodist University, the latest Group of Five program to elevate to the Power Five next year with its jump to the ACC, is at the heart of a CFP money fight.
If you're still playing for a fantasy title or want to end the season on a high note, our analyst rankings can help you reach your goals.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.