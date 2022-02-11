Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' corduroy suit at 'NFL Honors' rubbed some on Twitter the wrong way

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers receives the AP Most Valuable Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show on Thursday.

Remember when Aaron Rodgers showed up at a couple of Welcome Back Packers Luncheons and in Canada for a Packers preseason game in head-to-toe denim?

This felt a little like that ... but with corduroy ... and on a bigger stage ... and maybe or maybe not with the intentional humor of those previous Canadian tuxedo fashion statements. Never do know with Rodgers.

His acceptance speech for winning his fourth MVP award during Thursday's nationally televised "NFL Honors" generated not just a lot of speculation about where or if he'll be playing next season but also a healthy dose of, "Um, what was he wearing?"

His golden brown corduroy suit and the slicked-back long hair were a hot topic on Twitter for armchair quarterback fashionistas.

There were references to a "professor suit," peanut butter, prom dates past, Nicolas Cage in "Con Air," the seats of a rusted out '84 Caprice, "that guy who gets caught wearing the ghost mask and then says I would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for those meddling kids" and even the presumed sound of all that corduroy: "ssksh sksh sksh."

Here are few of the more fun responses to his look on Twitter.

Some saw the beige-on-brown-on-tan as perhaps a nod to the workplace fashion of Dwight Schrute on "The Office," one of Rodgers' all-time favorite TV shows ...

Am I the only one who saw the similarity here? #NFLHonors #AaronRodgers pic.twitter.com/lOhuiK50Ka — Erin Prueter (@ErinPrueter) February 11, 2022

Some saw it as the perfect choice for somebody who has spent the last 17 seasons in Green Bay ...

@CharlieBerens Aaron Rodgers wearing a tan, corduroy suit is as Midwestern-Wisconsin as it gets. All he needed was a beer up there. — Koula (@koulakarma) February 11, 2022

Some saw a couch (ouch!) ...

Only in America can an old couch die and be reincarnated as the NFL MVPs suit.

Congratulations — HellraiserHughes (@HellraiserHugh1) February 11, 2022

Some saw it as inspiration to do better ...

If @AaronRodgers12 can accept an award while wearing a nice suit made out of paper bags you can get dressed and not wear sweatpants to the store. — Chris (@wasmadeinthe80s) February 11, 2022

Some saw an Oscar winner ...

I found Aaron Rodgers' hair doppelganger: Leo DiCaprio as the captured Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me if You Can. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/jTvIcj2ffP — Steve Rausch (@ChestRockwell68) February 11, 2022

Some wondered if it was weather-appropriate during a heat wave that could set up Super Bowl LVI to be the hottest in NFL history...

Aaron Rodgers accepts his MVP award in a 1976 tan Corduroy suit and suede shoes in Los Angeles. Side note. It’s 80 degrees outside. 🤣 — Cobra Commander (@commanders_win) February 11, 2022

Some saw a "Touch of Grey" in all that tan ...

Aaron Rodgers looks like after decades of following around the Grateful Dead, he’s decided to clean up his act and attend a job fair. pic.twitter.com/pBA0wFsmEg — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwards) February 11, 2022

Some saw it as a clue to his future plans,, with a poke at the locals ...

Aaron Rodgers is in head to toe corduroy. Dude is more Green Bay than anyone in Green Bay. He’s got to go back, right? Where else can he dress like this? #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/wIVPNOpN39 — Heather Lloyd (@ByHeatherLloyd) February 11, 2022

Some generously offered to help should there be a next time ...

Came to say. Aaron is MVP!!! Yay!! However. I have some questions. Next year? Can I help pick out the outfit??? Please?????? Aaron Rodgers, let me dress you. You reminded me of my prom date in high school. I think we can do better. 💓💓💓 — Greathouse🏡 (@JillSolvolver) February 11, 2022

