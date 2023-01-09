Packers' Quay Walker ejected for second time this season after pushing a member of the Lions training staff. Twitter sounds off.

It was deja vu, all over again.

But not the kind of film clip any player wants repeated.

For the second time this season, Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker shoved an opponent who wasn't even playing. It happened against the Buffalo Bills earlier this season.

And for the second time, he was ejected from the game.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur approaches linebacker Quay Walker after he was ejected from the game against the Lions on Sunday after he pushed a Detroit trainer. It was the second time Walker was ejected from a game.

With 7:55 left to play Sunday night and the Packers needing a defensive stop to force a field goal, Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw a short pass to DeAndre Swift for 2 yards. Swift appeared to be hit in the head and was injured on the play. As the training staff approached Swift, Walker inexplicably pushed a member of the Lions medical team in the back.

He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected from the game.

Saying it's a rookie mistake at this point, would be an understatement.

Lions running back Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown run shortly after that penalty as the Lions took a 20-16 lead and soon would be celebrating a victory at Lambeau Field.

Social media obviously had plenty to say about Walker's massive mistake.

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Quay Walker: "I have a much higher standard for our players than to do something silly like that. We've had a guy ejected twice. I don't think I've ever seen that in my career. I take that very personally. It is unacceptable." https://t.co/A1uybb3Say — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Anyone making excuses for Quay Walker shoving a trainer needs to remember that only six days ago a trainer SAVED THE LIFE of Damar Hamlin. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 9, 2023

*NFL staffer minding their own business*



Quay Walker:



pic.twitter.com/vgR5MKesfD — SportsRoc (@SportsRoc2) January 9, 2023

Can lip read Matt LaFleur easily on the NBC cameras from the sideline.



"Be f---ing smart," he told Quay Walker. "Be smart."



Bad time for a dead-ball mistake for the rookie, who was just disqualified. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 9, 2023

The fact that Quay Walker argued AGAINST the flag… — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) January 9, 2023

Walker wasn't the only Packers player who helped the Lions add to the scoreboard. Defensive back Rasual Douglas made contact with the football before a Lions field goal try with 2 seconds left in the second quarter and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It moved the kick 15 yards closer and helped cut the Packers lead at halftime to 9-6.

Um… #Packers Rasul Douglas tried to prevent the #Lions from snapping the ball, then gets flagged for hitting someone in the face. pic.twitter.com/8RFMCYlg6U — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) January 9, 2023

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers' Quay Walker ejected for pushing Lions trainer, Twitter reacts