PacSun Eddie Bauer CEO, Mike Relich Further Enhances Newmine Advisory Board

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmine, a leader in product returns reduction technology and developers of Chief Returns Officer® announced today that Mike Relich, Interim CEO of PacSun Eddie Bauer has joined Newmine's Advisory Board. The Advisory Board's mission is to unite visionary retail leaders to educate the industry on best practices to advance their competitive advantage through reducing product returns as well as share their enormous domain expertise to focus and enrich Newmine's mission.

"As retailers continue to navigate our post-pandemic world, the product returns reduction provided by Newmine's Chief Returns Officer is a key component to improving profitability," says Relich. "No one is solving the returns problem the way Newmine is, with a laser focus on proactively reducing returns, not just reactively processing returns."

"Returns intelligence from Chief Returns Officer provides retailers with full product lifecycle tools to enhance profitability, anticipate customer trends, and ultimately become a more data-driven business," says Navjit Bhasin, Founder and CEO of Newmine. "Retailers are missing a piece of the puzzle when comprehensive returns data isn't included in their decision making. The opportunities are endless."

Mike Relich joins iconic industry leaders Graziano de Boni, Rich McMahon, and Guy Hipwell as members of Newmine's Advisory Board.

Comprised of former retail and supply chain executives with deep experience in retail strategy, operations, and technology, Newmine's vision is to ensure retailers thrive in a transforming world. In addition to their operations and technology consulting practice, Newmine seeks to disrupt the returns management market with AI-driven returns reduction solutions. Newmine's Chief Returns Officer® is an AI-powered platform that gives retailers a holistic view of integrated returns-related data from across the enterprise, prescribes corrective actions, and enables collaboration. www.newmine.com.

Mike Relich is the Interim CEO of PSEB (PacSun Eddie Bauer). With over 30 years of retail operations and system experience, Mike has served in various COO roles for iconic brands such as Lucky Brand, Crate and Barrel, and GUESS?, Inc. Mike also served as the CIO for GUESS?, where he was responsible for building the system infrastructure that enabled the company to grow from a $640 million North America-centric business in 2004 to a $2.3 billion global operation with over 1,700 stores in 87 countries today.

