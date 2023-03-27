Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 53%, while individual investors hold 32%

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Key Insights

  • Significant control over Pact Group Holdings by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

  • 55% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

  • Institutional ownership in Pact Group Holdings is 14%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 53% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 32% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pact Group Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Pact Group Holdings

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pact Group Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Pact Group Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Pact Group Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Pact Group Holdings. Kin Group Pty Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 49% of shares outstanding. Investors Mutual Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 6.5% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 2.6% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Pact Group Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Pact Group Holdings Ltd. It has a market capitalization of just AU$396m, and insiders have AU$5.9m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 53%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Pact Group Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Brickworks (ASX:BKW) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At A$0.23

    Brickworks Limited ( ASX:BKW ) will increase its dividend on the 2nd of May to A$0.23, which is 4.5% higher than last...

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • I Own 12 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

    How high of a dividend yield does a stock need to have to be considered a high-yield stock? Opinions vary. However, many investors would include any stock with a yield that's greater than that offered by 10-year U.

  • Want $300 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $8,700 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These phenomenal income stocks, with an average yield of 13.86%, can put $300 in your pocket every three months with an initial investment of $8,700.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want to Get Paid Every Month

    If you have bills to pay every month, like most of us, buying stocks that make dividend payments every month could make your budgeting process a lot easier. Of course, buying stocks simply because they pay every month isn't a great strategy. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) is a business development company (BDC) with unusually predictable cash flows.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's No. 1 Pick for Investors Right Now

    Warren Buffett didn't earn the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha" by making bad decisions. Wouldn't you love for Buffett to whisper in your ear and tell you what he'd recommend you buy? Buffett didn't trumpet any stock as the top pick for investors to buy in his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders.

  • Can You Trust This Stock's Eye-Popping 16% Dividend Yield?

    Healthcare REIT Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) pays a massive dividend that yields almost 16% at the stock's current share price. Medical Properties Trust's massive yield reflects the risk the market sees in the stock. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT), a company that acquires and rents real estate, sharing most of its taxable income with shareholders as dividends.

  • Now's the Time to Count On These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks

    Looking for some stability amid today's market volatility? Consider adding these three top-tier dividend stocks to your portfolio.

  • Cloud Computing Revenue Is Soaring Toward $4 Trillion -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cloud computing improves operational efficiency by providing on-demand access to infrastructure, platform, and software services. In fact, consultancy Future Market Insights estimates that cloud services revenue will grow at an average rate of 21% annually to reach $4.4 trillion by 2033. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are both well positioned to benefit from that growth.

  • This Indicator Is Near Its Highest Level Since 2000: Here's What It Could Mean for Stocks

    The S&P 500 is arguably the most widely followed index. The index is weighted by market cap, which means that the very biggest stocks have a more significant impact than others. The NYSE Composite Index isn't followed as much as the S&P 500 is.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Plug Power Stock?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has secured powerful partners in its efforts to expand the production of its renewable energy. This video will highlight a few reasons investors are buzzing about Plug Power stock.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hold Your Nose and Buy These 3 Out-of-Favor Dividend Gems

    Three stocks that currently look like enticing opportunities to a few Fool.com contributors are Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A) (NYSE: CWEN), and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR). Here's why they think these high-quality dividend stocks could be great long-term investments for those who buy amid all the current turmoil. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Stanley Black & Decker): After a string of acquisitions, Stanley Black & Decker was inefficient and had a bloated balance sheet.

  • Bond giants Pimco and Invesco are facing losses of hundreds of millions on rotten Credit Suisse debt

    Some of the biggest names in investing held Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds, which were marked down to zero by the Swiss regulator a week ago.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Will Outperform the S&P 500 in a Bull Market

    The S&P 500 has been in a bear market since last June. The index is up by 5% since then, and up by about 12% from the low point it touched in early September, but that's well below the 20% (or more) sustained gain required before we can say that it has entered a new bull market. Many growth stocks have languished as rising interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    These three businesses are on a roll as of late, and their momentum could send them into rare-air territory in terms of market capitalization.

  • Nvidia's Stock Is Up Over 80% This Year. Is It a Buy?

    In the past year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has given shareholders quite a roller coaster ride. Since the beginning of 2023, Nvidia's stock has been up over 80%. With how much Nvidia's stock has risen in 2023, many investors may question if they've missed the move on Nvidia's stock or if there is more room to go, as the stock is still down 18% from its high.

  • 4 banks have collapsed in less than a month. Here's what Jerome Powell, Nouriel Roubini, Elon Musk and others are saying about the turmoil.

    Deutsche Bank is the latest to spark concern, and it follows the recent collapses of Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank, Signature and Credit Suisse.