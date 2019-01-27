Is Pact Group Holdings Ltd’s (ASX:PGH) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News?

Today we are going to look at Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Pact Group Holdings:

0.11 = AU$151m ÷ (AU$1.9b – AU$479m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Pact Group Holdings has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Pact Group Holdings’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Pact Group Holdings’s ROCE appears to be around the 13% average of the Packaging industry. Regardless of where Pact Group Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Pact Group Holdings’s current ROCE of 11% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 17% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Pact Group Holdings.

Do Pact Group Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Pact Group Holdings has total assets of AU$1.9b and current liabilities of AU$479m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Pact Group Holdings’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Pact Group Holdings could be worth a closer look.