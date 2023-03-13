Pact Group Holdings Ltd's (ASX:PGH) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 99% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Pact Group Holdings is AU$2.42 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Pact Group Holdings' AU$1.22 share price signals that it might be 50% undervalued

Analyst price target for PGH is AU$2.01 which is 17% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$97.0m AU$99.0m AU$92.0m AU$88.2m AU$86.1m AU$85.2m AU$85.1m AU$85.5m AU$86.3m AU$87.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -4.14% Est @ -2.32% Est @ -1.05% Est @ -0.15% Est @ 0.47% Est @ 0.91% Est @ 1.22% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 12% AU$87.0 AU$79.6 AU$66.3 AU$57.0 AU$50.0 AU$44.3 AU$39.7 AU$35.8 AU$32.4 AU$29.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$521m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$87m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (12%– 1.9%) = AU$929m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$929m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= AU$312m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$834m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.2, the company appears quite good value at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pact Group Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.613. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Pact Group Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Pact Group Holdings, there are three additional items you should assess:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for Pact Group Holdings we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does PGH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

