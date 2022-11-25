Pactiv Evergreen's (NASDAQ:PTVE) Dividend Will Be $0.10

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.10 per share on the 15th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Pactiv Evergreen's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Pactiv Evergreen was paying a whopping 119% as a dividend, but this only made up 22% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 11.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Pactiv Evergreen Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The payments haven't really changed that much since 2 years ago. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Pactiv Evergreen has grown earnings per share at 114% per year over the past three years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Pactiv Evergreen's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Pactiv Evergreen's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Pactiv Evergreen you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

