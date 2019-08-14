PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 19th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of August.

PacWest Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.60 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.40 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PacWest Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 6.9% on the current share price of $34.73. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. PacWest Bancorp paid out more than half (62%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see PacWest Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 29% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, PacWest Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is PacWest Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and PacWest Bancorp is paying out a bit over half its profits. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating PacWest Bancorp more closely.

