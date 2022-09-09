Paddington Bear Says Goodbye To The Queen In His Own Sweet Way

Paddington Bear, who drank tea with Queen Elizabeth II in a memorable video, kept his farewell to the late monarch short and sweet on Thursday.

“Thank you, Ma’am, for everything,” a tweet from the account of the beloved children’s character read.

They were the same words Paddington uttered at the end of their time together in a video for her Platinum Jubilee celebration in June. Paddington guzzled tea from the teapot and the two showed each other where they stashed marmalade sandwiches in case of an emergency.

The digital wizardry thrilled the crowd gathered outside of Buckingham Palace.

On Thursday the queen “died peacefully,” the palace said, ending her 70-year reign. She was 96.

