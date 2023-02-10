Paddleboarder comes across mysterious, transparent sea creature off California coast

Southern California paddleboarder Bill Clements was 3 miles offshore when he spotted something that looked more like a see-through floating spine than an actual animal.

Clements was by himself paddleboarding off Dana Point in Orange County when he spotted the long, gelatinous blob on Jan. 31. Filled with wonder, he picked it up.

"I didn't know what it was. I just saw something strange," Clements, 43, told USA TODAY on Wednesday. "I thought it looked like a snake but I was like, there's really no snakes out here in the Pacific."

Though Clements had no idea whether the creature would sting him, he said, he couldn't resist grabbing it out of a mixture of "blind curiosity and a lot of impulsivity."

In this Jan. 31, 2023 screenshot off a GoPro, Bill Clements holds up a sea salp, a translucent invertebrate that can grow as long as a human.

In a post on his Instagram, Clements wrote that he came across a "strange creature on the water today!"

"This long strand of bioluminescent Jell-o appeared to be a single organism but when I took a closer look it was a change of organisms all connected to one another. So interesting!"

Mystery solved

Only later did Clements learn he had come across a sea salp, translucent invertebrates that are more closely related to humans than jellyfish despite their appearance.

"They look at lot like a jellyfish," said Karla Heidelberg, who teaches biological sciences and environment studies at the University of Southern California. "But these organisms have no stinging cells at all. They're totally harmless and they're unbelievably beautiful."

In this screenshot from a GoPro, a sea salp is pictured off the coast of Dana Point in Southern California on Jan. 31, 2023.

Shaped like a narrow barrel, sea salps can grow as long as a human, adding onto itself like a chain, she said.

The salp Clements came across appears to be 2 to 3 feet long, which Heidelberg said is special.

"The fact that he came across a chain that large right at surface, that’s fairly uncommon," she said, adding that the creature generally prefers deeper water, especially during the day.

"He was very lucky to come across that."

In this Jan. 31, 2023 photo, a sea salp is just visible beneath the surface of waters off the coast of Dana Point in Southern California. The creature was spotted by Bill Clements as he was solo paddleboarding.

6 wild facts about sea salps

They move by pumping water through their bodies in what's considered one of the most efficient examples of jet propulsion among animals, according to the Journal of Zoology.

Sea salps also eat using jet propulsion, consuming microscopic plants known as phytoplankton as they pump water through their bodies, the journal says.

They may look more like jellyfish, but sea salps belong to the Tunicata, a group of animals also known as sea squirts. That makes them closer to the taxonomy of humans than jellyfish, according to the Coastal Interpretive Center.

Some salps can grow so fast they can reach maturity in 48 hours. Increasing their body length by as much as 10% an hour, they're thought to be the Earth's fastest-growing multicellular animal, according to the Australian Museum.

Sea salps are most commonly found in equatorial, temperate and cold seas, and the most abundant concentrations of the creatures are in the Antarctic Ocean, according to the Australian Museum.

Sea salps are good for the environment. They remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by compacting the algae they've eaten into tiny pellets that sink to the ocean floor, according to Florida State University's Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences.

Story continues

More exploration to come

Bill Clements snapped this selfie with a blue whale he came across while paddleboarding off the coast of Dana Point in Southern California in August 2022.

Clements has been paddleboarding only since August 2021, inspired after seeing a solo paddleboarder while he was on a whale-watching boat. In that time, Clements, a longtime athlete, built up his endurance to go out farther and farther, something he discourages beginners from doing.

In his adventures, Clements has documented encounters with dolphins, many types of whales, jellyfish, sea lions and more.

He has even encountered sharks, but Clements said they've been too skittish and too fast for him to capture on video.

Though he's often tied to a computer for his IT job as a data protection services manager, Clements said, he gets out in the water almost every day before work and just about every weekend.

"The ocean is one big aquarium, and you never know what you're going to find out there. I love the unknown."

Bill Clements is shown paddleboarding as a pair of dolphins circle beneath him in waters off Dana Point in Southern California in late January.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California paddleboarder discovers long sea salp by Orange County