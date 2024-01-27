Paddock Chevrolet nabs naming rights to Tonawanda’s Brighton Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Town Board approved an agreement with Paddock Chevrolet granting the dealership naming rights to Brighton Park, the town announced Friday.
The $3.9 million agreement means the park will be named Paddock Park for the next 25 years.
“This agreement represents the next chapter in what has evolved into a 50-
year relationship the Town of Tonawanda has had with Duane Paddock, his family, and
Paddock Chevrolet,” Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger said at a board meeting on Monday. “This nearly $3.9 million investment in our community over the next
25 years will help ensure that Town residents as well as residents in other communities
will be able to enjoy our excellent town recreational facilities for decades to come.”
In addition to the name of the park, Paddock Chevrolet will retain the naming rights to the park’s other facilities, including:
Paddock Chevrolet Ice Arena
Paddock Chevrolet Spray Park
Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome
Paddock Chevrolet Batting Cages
Paddock Chevrolet Rugby Pitch
Paddock Chevrolet Volleyball Courts
