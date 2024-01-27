Paddock Chevrolet nabs naming rights to Tonawanda’s Brighton Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Town Board approved an agreement with Paddock Chevrolet granting the dealership naming rights to Brighton Park, the town announced Friday.

The $3.9 million agreement means the park will be named Paddock Park for the next 25 years.

“This agreement represents the next chapter in what has evolved into a 50-

year relationship the Town of Tonawanda has had with Duane Paddock, his family, and

Paddock Chevrolet,” Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger said at a board meeting on Monday. “This nearly $3.9 million investment in our community over the next

25 years will help ensure that Town residents as well as residents in other communities

will be able to enjoy our excellent town recreational facilities for decades to come.”

‘Feed the pit’: DA releases names of 10 fans charged for entering Bills stadium construction site

In addition to the name of the park, Paddock Chevrolet will retain the naming rights to the park’s other facilities, including:

Paddock Chevrolet Ice Arena

Paddock Chevrolet Spray Park

Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome

Paddock Chevrolet Batting Cages

Paddock Chevrolet Rugby Pitch

Paddock Chevrolet Volleyball Courts

Latest Local News

Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.