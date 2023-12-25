Paddock Mall shooting: The latest details on Monday, Dec. 25

Here are the latest details about the Dec. 23 fatal shooting at the Paddock Mall in Ocala:

Ocala Police Department seeks man who took red hat

Police believe the shooter wore a red hat that was dropped at the crime scene. On Sunday, police released a photo and video clip of the man they say picked up that hat. Police want the hat because it can be used as evidence in their investigation.

"If you recognize this person, please call 352-656-6137 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com," Ocala Police said in a Facebook posting.

Shooting suspect identified; no arrest as of Monday morning

There is a warrant out for Albert James Shell Jr., 39, charging him with premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder. Ocala Police released his name Sunday. There had been no arrests announced as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Police have not described any possible motive for the fatal shooting of David Nathaniel Barron, 40. They only have said that Barron was the target, and the shooting was not random.

A woman at the mall also was shot in the leg during the episode. Police say Shell ran from the mall after the shooting; however, they have recovered the firearm that was used.

A terrifying day: Photos and video from the Paddock Mall shooting scene

Police received word of the shootings at the mall, 3100 SW College Road, about 3:40 p.m. Saturday. The mall was evacuated and police began investigating. The mall was closed on Sunday. It is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.

'We will overcome this'

Ocala Mayor Ben Marciano, who oversees the police department, posted a video message to Facebook commending the police and other first responders who rushed to the mall on Saturday. They believed there was an active shooter, yet they did not hesitate to rush into harm's way, the mayor said.

He also expressed sympathy for the victims' families. "I assure you, we are working hard to bring justice to the victims," Marciano said.

He ended by encouraging Ocalans to lean on each other during this difficult time, saying: "Together we will overcome this and emerge stronger as a community."

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Paddock Mall shooting in Ocala, Florida: The latest on Dec. 25