Paddy McGuinness shares update on Top Gear co-star Freddie Flintoff after horror crash

Paddy McGuinness has shared an update on his former Top Gear co-host Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff after his horror crash on the show.

The BBC has announced the motoring programme will be “rested” for the foreseeable future in the wake of the accident.

Flintoff was taken to hospital in December 2022 after he was left with facial and rib injuries in a crash at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

He has since made a gradual return the public eye, rejoining England’s backroom staff for their T20 series against West Indies earlier this year and as head coach of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Asked how Flintoff is doing now, McGuinness told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday that Flintoff is a “resilient character” who will be “right as rain”.Speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, he said: “He’s all right. I’ve not spoken to him for a while, but, you know, he is getting on with it.

McGuinness appeared on Monday’s Good Morning Britain (ITV)

“He’s a very resilient character, is Fred. So I’ve no doubt he’ll be right as rain.”

Asked if he ever experienced hair-raising moments while filming the show, the 50-year-old joked: “Working with Chris Harris was the main one for me, that is a bit much. Lots of things, honestly.”

When Reid probed him on the future of the BBC series, McGuinness responded: “I sound like a politician now, but I can’t really get into the ins and outs, because there’s all stuff still going on with Top Gear.

“At some point, it will all get sorted out.”

Flintoff and McGuinness made their debut as Top Gear hosts in June 2019.

The Ashes-winning sportsman and Take Me Out host McGuinness joined Harris from the 27th series of the BBC Two show in the main presenting line-up.

Harris started as a lead host on Top Gear in 2017.

While the show is on pause, McGuinness will head out on the road on a stand-up comedy tour for the first time in eight years.

He said: “A tour takes up a lot your time so I’ve just genuinely never had time to put it in.

“It’s always in the back of my mind. I’m always writing stuff down and when Top Gear was paused, because Top Top Gear takes a massive chunk of the time, I was like: ‘I can do it now.’

“And if I didn’t do it, I would never have done it and so it’s great because I put the tickets on sale, and they flew out, so it’s quite flattering.

“But then you start thinking: ‘Oh, I’ve got to do it.'”