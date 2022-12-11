Padini Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PADINI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Padini Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PADINI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Padini Holdings Berhad's shares on or after the 15th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.025 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.10 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Padini Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of MYR3.4. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Padini Holdings Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Padini Holdings Berhad paid out a comfortable 37% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Padini Holdings Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 20% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Padini Holdings Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Padini Holdings Berhad earnings per share are up 6.9% per annum over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Padini Holdings Berhad has delivered an average of 9.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Padini Holdings Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Padini Holdings Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Padini Holdings Berhad is halfway there. Padini Holdings Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Padini Holdings Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Padini Holdings Berhad you should know about.

