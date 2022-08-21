PADNOS announces acquisition of Saginaw-based scrap metal center

Sentinel Staff
HOLLAND — In an effort to further extend its recycling footprint throughout Michigan, PADNOS has announced the acquisition of a Saginaw-based scrap metal company.

B Clinkston and Sons is a third-generation, family-owned company, founded in 1915.

"The work that Steve Clinkston has done to build on the legacy of his family’s business is admirable," said PADNOS President and CEO Jonathan Padnos.

"Clinkston is a highly reputable scrap business and a pillar in the Saginaw community. We are proud to join forces and continue the positive impact in the tri-cities area. This move furthers our regional consolidation and is the next step in our growth strategy.”

Founded in Holland in 1905 by Louis Padnos, PADNOS has 26 locations throughout Michigan and Indiana. The fourth-generation, family-owned company aims to create real recycling solutions for ferrous and nonferrous metals, end-of-life vehicles, paper, plastics and electronics.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: PADNOS announces acquisition of Saginaw-based B Clinkston and Sons

