Padre de niño de 8 semanas arrestado por asesinato en Sioux Falls, según la policía

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyNEW YORK, NY—They were young girls who dreamed of becoming professional musicians, or models, or actresses—but they often came from poor families and their parents needed money. They were the perfect targets for a pair of high-society “predators” who dazzled them with fabulous wealth and promised them the world—and who then allegedly groomed, molested, and raped them.Such was the story presented by federal prosecutors on the first day of