Padres' Lucchesi, bullpen blank Brewers

After 23 pitchers gave up 48 runs on 69 hits over four games at Coors Field in Denver over the weekend, the Padres desperately needed starter Joey Lucchesi to go deep into Monday night's opener of a three-game homestand.

The left-hander delivered with the best start of his career, holding Milwaukee scoreless on three hits and three walks over seven innings as the Padres shut out the Brewers 2-0.

The 26-year-old Lucchesi completed seven innings for only the third time this season to improve to 6-4. It was the longest shutout start of his career.

Lucchesi had five strikeouts while throwing a season-high 103 pitches. Two of the six Brewers who reached base against Lucchesi were eliminated on doubleplays.

Only one Brewer reached second: Christian Yelich, who hit a two-out double in the sixth. The hit extended Yelich's hitting streak to 14 games, the longest streak by a Brewer this season.

Padres reliever Craig Stammen allowed the Brewers' other hit, a single in the eighth.

Kirby Yates then worked a perfect ninth to pick up his 25th save in 25 chances to complete the Padres' fourth shutout of the season.

The Padres got on the board in the first with an umpire-assisted run.

After Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin hit the second batter he faced (Eric Hosmer), Manny Machado hits a sharp grounder toward second that struck second base umpire Chris Segal and ricocheted into short right -- giving Machado a double that sent Hosmer to third.

Hosmer then scored on a wild pitch.

Machado made it 2-0 in the third with his with his 14th homer of the season -- a 414-foot drive to center on a 2-and-1 Chacin fastball.

Chacin (3-8) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Hosmer and Machado each had two of the Padres' seven hits.

--Field Level Media