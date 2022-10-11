Do the Padres have a puncher's chance against the Dodgers?

Yahoo Sports Videos

"Eargate" makes Padres postseason elimination of Mets one to remember, Justin Tucker FG at the buzzer lifts Ravens over Bengals, the Jets have a winning record after beating Dolphins, Cooper Rush is undefeated as Cowboys roll over Rams, Taysom Hill stuns Seattle in Saints victory, Eagles edge out the Cardinals and are the only undefeated team at 5-0, the Giants beat the Packers in London... and The Rush has a theory about why. Meanwhile, Tom Brady gets a bogus call in the Bucs win over Atlanta and the Falcons are undefeated against the spread.