Padres RHP Paddack to return after short minors stint

The San Diego Padres will bring back rookie right-hander Chris Paddack after a 10-day trip to the minor leagues in which he didn't throw a pitch.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Paddack will start Saturday at Pittsburgh. He was optioned to Class-A Lake Elsinore last week but never appeared in a game for the California League team, which was on a three-day All-Star break this week.

It was reported that the Padres' intention for sending down Paddack was to limit his innings. Paddack, 23, had Tommy John surgery in 2016 and has thrown 65 2/3 innings already this season after getting off to a fast start.

His previous high for innings in a season was 90 last year between the Class-A and Double-A levels.

Paddack is 4-4 in 12 starts for the Padres with a 3.15 ERA, but he was 3-1 with a 1.55 ERA after his first seven starts. Over his past five starts, he has a 5.76 ERA in 25 innings.

The detour to the minors won't cost Paddack any major league service time because he was off the major league roster for less than 20 days.

