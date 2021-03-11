PAE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ PAE Incorporated (PAE) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $787.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.3 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.71 billion.

PAE expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion.

PAE shares have declined almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

