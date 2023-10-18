Paedophile who abused young girl over 27 hours is jailed

Andrew Miller has been jailed for 20 years at Edinburgh's High Court

Paedophile Andrew Miller, 53, who abducted a young girl and sexually abused her over 27 hours has been jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh for 20 years.

Andrew Miller, 53, who also uses the name Amy George, was dressed as a woman when he offered the primary school-aged child - whom he had never seen before - a lift in February, in the Scottish Borders.

Miller took the girl back to his house and subjected her to repeated attacks, which a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

At the High Court in Edinburgh in May, Miller pleaded guilty to charges of abduction; sexual assault; watching pornography in the presence of the child under the age of 13; and possessing 242 indecent images of children.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The court heard Miller was transitioning into a woman.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.