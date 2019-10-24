Paedophile priests acted ‘like mafia’ abusing schoolboys, as Vatican refused to give crucial evidence

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said today that it was “regrettable” and “disappointing” that the Vatican rejected requests for a witness to explain its role in the case of Laurence Soper. - PA

Paedophile priests acted “like the mafia” while abusing boys at an Abbey school, while the Pope’s representative stands accused of using diplomatic immunity to avoid giving evidence about a fugitive monk.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said today that it was “regrettable” and “disappointing” that the Vatican rejected requests for a witness to explain its role in the case of Laurence Soper.

Soper, a former abbot of the Roman Catholic Ealing Abbey and head of St Benedict’s School, where fees are £17,500 per year, was described in the report as a “prolific abuser” of boys at the school and was a senior figure at both the school and the Abbey.

The IICSA said yesterday that physical and sexual abuse of children was allowed to go unchecked at the school and abbey meaning that “the true scale of sexual abuse of children in the school over more than 40 years is unknown”.

The IICSA report, investigating the Roman Catholic Church with the English Benedictine Congregation as a case study, said that there was a "sadistic and predatory" culture marked by “excessive corporal punishment” at the school in the 1970s when some of the abuse began.

It added that staff members failed to raise concerns because of a “mafia-like” atmosphere, “a culture of cover-up and denial” and the fear of losing their jobs,

However it concluded that the Benedictine abbey could still not guaranteed to be a safe place for children, saying: “It remains to be seen whether Ealing Abbey proves itself capable of ensuring proper safeguarding in future”.

Since 2003, four monks or teachers have been jailed for multiple child abuse offences against more than 20 children. The inquiry has heard of further allegations against eight other fomer staff, and in 2016 a teacher was jailed for child abuse imagery offences.

Soper was among those convicted. He took a senior role as a general treasurer for the Benedictine order in Rome when was wanted in Britain for child abuse offences. However he absconded from police bail and went on the run in 2011.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued and some five years later he was located in Kosovo and extradited. In 2017, he was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment - more than 40 years after his began preying on young boys.

The IICSA has asked the Vatican about what steps were taken after Soper’s disappearance that might have assisted in locating him and how he was able to make multiple, large withdrawals from his Vatican Bank account between 2011 and 2015 while he was a wanted man.

The Inquiry has sought a witness statement and documents from the Holy See, initially via a voluntary request to the Vatican’s diplomatic representative in the UK.

However the Pope’s representative in Britain, the Apostolic Nuncio, has declined to give crucial evidence - and is not required to be summoned because he is covered by diplomatic immunity.

The Holy See has confirmed that it does not intend to provide a witness statement but has provided some documentation - which was only provided this week and after being asked for the third time - which is being reviewed and may be considered further, if necessary, during hearings later this year.

John O’Brien, secretary to the inquiry, said: “We asked if they had any information to indicate they knew where Soper was. It is regrettable that the nuncio decided he was not prepared to provide a statement.”

Richard Scorer, a lawyer at Slater and Gordon, who represents seven victims from St Benedict’s, said: “This report reveals how senior Benedictine leaders both perpetrated abuse and then covered it up, with the assistance and complicity of the wider Catholic church. This complicity continues today with the Vatican’s continuing refusal to co-operate with this inquiry.”

A spokesman from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales said: “The Apostolic Nuncio is a diplomat and is therefore by virtue of his office covered by diplomatic Immunity.

“The Holy See is a sovereign state and therefore diplomatic protocols must be adhered to. This is why IICSA are liaising with the FCO in its continued correspondence with the Holy See.”

The Abbot of Ealing, Dominic Taylor, said: “We accept the Inquiry’s findings that actions were not taken that could have reduced serious risk and harm to the children in our care.” He added that “terrible lessons have been learned”.

Andrew Johnson, Headmaster St Benedict’s released a statement last night along with its governors, saying that they “apologise deeply for those who have suffered in the past at the hands of some who held positions of responsibility at and connected with the school”.

The Inquiry recognised the efforts made to make the school totally independent from the Monastery “so that those in authority can never ever face the conflict of the past”, Mr Johnson added.